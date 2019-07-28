SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1,779.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 519,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $582.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.24.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

