SunTrust Banks Comments on Robert Half International Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s FY2019 earnings at $3.92 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Robert Half International stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $79.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,892,000 after buying an additional 450,686 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,804,000 after purchasing an additional 676,123 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,099,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,560,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,272,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,065,000 after purchasing an additional 561,556 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

