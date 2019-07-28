SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,233,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,089,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,113,000 after buying an additional 684,600 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STI opened at $66.46 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $130,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.