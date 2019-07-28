SunTrust Banks Raises Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $168.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $168.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an underperform rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.06.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.14. 583,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $155.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -338.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Wix.Com by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Wix.Com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Wix.Com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Wix.Com by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.