Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Update

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 209,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on STRO shares. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 437,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,813 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 137,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,830. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

