Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SYMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NASDAQ SYMC opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. Symantec has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Symantec will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Symantec news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $12,681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,117 shares in the company, valued at $431,502.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,607,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,367,000 after buying an additional 53,755 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Symantec in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

