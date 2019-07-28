Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Short Interest Down 50.6% in July

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the June 15th total of 47,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNC. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Synacor by 62.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synacor by 28.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Synacor by 4.8% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 220,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNC remained flat at $$1.49 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Synacor has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNC shares. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

