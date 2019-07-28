Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $940,610.00

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, Tux Exchange and Bittylicious. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $19.57 million and approximately $940,610.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00935029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015929 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000570 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002459 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 558,638,647 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Bittylicious, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Binance, Upbit, Poloniex, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

