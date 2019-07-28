Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,214,300 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 18,951,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 41.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

TLRD traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,979. The stock has a market cap of $245.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.93. Tailored Brands has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.22 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4,518.17%. Tailored Brands’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 103,149 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the first quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

