Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Target were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Target by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 57,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $87.06 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $90.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

