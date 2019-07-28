Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tata Motors by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tata Motors by 2,093.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tata Motors by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tata Motors by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTM traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. 1,526,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.54. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.