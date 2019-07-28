Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.43% of Taylor Devices worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

