TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.47 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

NYSE TCF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

In related news, SVP Susan D. Bode sold 10,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $236,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $783,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.