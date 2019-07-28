TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) is Northside Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares during the quarter. TCW Strategic Income Fund accounts for 3.4% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC owned 3.13% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 49.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

