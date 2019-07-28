Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Short Interest Update

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $2,912,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $746,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.01. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

