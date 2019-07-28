Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 18.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ TENX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 39,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,715. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

