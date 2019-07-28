Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $133.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks to $133.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.16. 5,282,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,587. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $129.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $1,973,592.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $55,755,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at $109,197,088.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

