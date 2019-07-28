Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Instrument delivered better than expected second quarter results. However, both earnings and revenues declined on a year-over-year basis. The company witnessed sluggishness across both the Analog and Embedded Processing segments owing to overall weak demand environment. Nevertheless, Texas Instruments has revised its guidance for 2019 revenues upward despite slowdown in chip sales globally. This is likely to help the company in winning the shareholders’ confidence. Moreover, the company remains confident on portfolio strength, efficient manufacturing strategies and optimized capital allocation in growth areas. Further, growing investments in industrial and automotive markets are positives. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, U.S.-China trade tensions remain headwinds.”

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.74.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,587. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.19. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $129.80. The firm has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $55,755,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at $109,197,088.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.