The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

In related news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $804,874.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,726 shares of company stock worth $16,996,023 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $54.17. 11,451,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,265,594. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

