The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.45.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,726 shares of company stock valued at $16,996,023. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

