The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Up 23.0% in July

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,782,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 2,263,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 815,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The GEO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $51,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

