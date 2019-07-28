Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $5.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $25.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $25.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.66 billion to $27.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Argus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.55.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45. The company has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,562,149.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,474 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $44,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

