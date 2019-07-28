TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. New Street Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a top pick rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.13.

TSU traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,394. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. TIM Participacoes has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2,095.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

