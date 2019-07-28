TokenClub (TCT) Market Capitalization Tops $9.64 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, TokenClub has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, BigONE and OKEx. TokenClub has a market cap of $9.64 million and $256,237.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $576.43 or 0.06036549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00048483 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000179 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001251 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000159 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TCT is a token. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

