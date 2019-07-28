Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after buying an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $550,507,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,982,000 after purchasing an additional 357,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,981,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,419,082.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock worth $18,145,829 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,647. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.62.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

