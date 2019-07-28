Tompkins Financial Corp Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after buying an additional 1,274,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,079,000 after buying an additional 750,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,411,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,581,000 after buying an additional 2,186,456 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,511,000 after buying an additional 724,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,146,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,175,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $86.91. 2,425,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.37. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.