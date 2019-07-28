Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $25.94 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 904,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 5.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 1.73% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,366. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63.

