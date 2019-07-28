Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 250 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,774,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,785,000 after buying an additional 206,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,309,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,764,000 after buying an additional 22,716,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,316,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,587,000 after buying an additional 3,000,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,778.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,608,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,545,000 after buying an additional 27,614,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,999,604 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

