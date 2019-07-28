Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 797 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 22,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $2,976,176.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $408,722.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,838.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 613,059 shares of company stock worth $82,405,586. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.28. 1,567,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,665. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.56. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

