Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 335 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Oracle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 9.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,375. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Wajax in a report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Heroux Devtek and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,057,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,111,043. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

