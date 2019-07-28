Torex Gold Resources Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$135.48 million for the quarter.

TSE:TXG opened at C$17.03 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.52 and a 52 week high of C$18.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 130.00.

In other news, Director Michael Darren Murphy bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.80 per share, with a total value of C$49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,920.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

