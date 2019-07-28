Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 324,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tower International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Tower International alerts:

TOWR traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 550,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,152. Tower International has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $640.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Tower International had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $378.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Tower International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tower International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tower International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Tower International by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Tower International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Tower International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Tower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.