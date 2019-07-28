TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Short Interest Update

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,376,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 2,933,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 459,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

TPIC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 258,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $34,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Lockard bought 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,284 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,287.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,400 shares of company stock worth $342,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,898,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after acquiring an additional 164,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after buying an additional 166,062 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after buying an additional 27,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 169,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after buying an additional 44,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

