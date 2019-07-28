Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 4.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Tractor Supply worth $21,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. BidaskClub downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DENSO CORP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In related news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,857.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,943 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,943. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,709. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $75.84 and a 1 year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

