Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 38,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

In related news, President Daniel J. Moos acquired 35,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $999,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.91% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

NYSE TCI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.75. 3,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

