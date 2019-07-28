Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Short Interest Up 20.4% in July

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,399,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 4,484,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,337,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,035,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 12,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,890 shares of company stock worth $20,939,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,607,000 after buying an additional 203,345 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.65.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $149.93. The stock had a trading volume of 947,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.