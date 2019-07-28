Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.65.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $155.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.23.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,337,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,035,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 57,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $8,294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,890 shares of company stock worth $20,939,488 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.