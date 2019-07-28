Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,569 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises 4.4% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

