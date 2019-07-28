Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In related news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,985. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cfra set a $80.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

