Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,716 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,567,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,250,000 after acquiring an additional 248,908 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after acquiring an additional 158,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,759,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,834,000 after acquiring an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.