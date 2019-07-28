Triad Investment Management Has $4.79 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 5.0% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,635,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,150,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,692 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. 6,731,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,029,118. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $68.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

