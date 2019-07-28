Triad Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Triad Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,983 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Fossil Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Triad Investment Management owned about 0.29% of Fossil Group worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,045 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,417,523 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $116,677,000 after buying an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,604 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,698 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,455 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Martin Frey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

FOSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,460. Fossil Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $525.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $465.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

