Triad Investment Management Sells 4,469 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Triad Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Cannae accounts for 3.7% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management owned about 0.17% of Cannae worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,777,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,548,000 after acquiring an additional 155,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $15,439,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 107,149 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNNE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 206,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,361. Cannae Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $503,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.