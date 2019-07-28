Triad Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Triad Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up about 2.9% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 34,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,191 shares of company stock worth $4,948,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.53. 1,475,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.74. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $182.75.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho set a $31.00 price target on shares of Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.54.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

