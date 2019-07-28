Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 45.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 62.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

NYSE TRN traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,079. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $45,081.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.