Tripio (TRIO) Reaches Market Cap of $10.25 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tripio has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, DDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00291131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.01551154 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00119729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,665,070,012 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

