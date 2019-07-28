Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TBK. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $89.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.

NASDAQ TBK traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $32.17. 170,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $843.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $96,985.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,228 shares of company stock worth $270,043. 8.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

