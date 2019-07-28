TTC 24-Hour Volume Tops $460,990.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. TTC has a total market capitalization of $19.85 million and approximately $460,990.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bittrex, Bibox and IDEX. During the last seven days, TTC has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.91 or 0.06021881 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00048366 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001323 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001296 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 789,240,983 coins and its circulating supply is 332,215,827 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.