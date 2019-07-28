Typerium (TYPE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $89,856.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00288530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.23 or 0.01556933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00118094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023105 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002967 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,075,166 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io.

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

