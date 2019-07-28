U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catamount Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% during the first quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 161.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.38. 6,396,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.36.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

